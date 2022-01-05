Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:TKC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 179.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

