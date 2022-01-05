U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 85,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,752. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

