U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.