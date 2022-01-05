U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 47,504 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59.

In other news, Director Randall D. Keys bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $75,740. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

