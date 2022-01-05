U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 47,504 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59.

In other news, Director Randall D. Keys bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $75,740. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

