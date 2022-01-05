U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $99,000 in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 35.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

