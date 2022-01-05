Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

