UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.97.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 136,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

