UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.54

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.54 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 74.70 ($1.01). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 74.70 ($1.01), with a volume of 1,290,281 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £994.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Ayre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($52,553.56).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.