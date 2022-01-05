Unification (FUND) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $1.72 million and $41,222.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unification has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

