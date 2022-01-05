UniMex Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $22,637.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00064805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.91 or 0.08201921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.02 or 1.00097064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007595 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,595,759 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

