United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton Sells 10,000 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. 18,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,680. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 30.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

