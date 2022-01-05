United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

