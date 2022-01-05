United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
