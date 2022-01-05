United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.