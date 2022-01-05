Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $184.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display’s third-quarter 2021 results suffered from pandemic-induced disruptions, chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. Universal Display’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

OLED traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.65. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

