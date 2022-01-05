Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

ULH stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

