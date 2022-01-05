Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Universal Music Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

UMGNF stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $32.05.

