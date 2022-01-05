UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.80 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00008706 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $4.41 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00314485 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

