Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post sales of $132.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $132.08 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $498.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 73.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.67. 14,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Upwork has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

