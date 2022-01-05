Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.55. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 82,113 shares trading hands.

UEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,380,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 828,431 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

