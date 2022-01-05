Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.19. 227,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,438,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
A number of research firms recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 2.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 181.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Uranium Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.