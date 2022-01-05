Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.19. 227,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,438,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 181.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Uranium Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

