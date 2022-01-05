USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Green Plains by 22.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

