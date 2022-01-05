USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Robert Half International comprises about 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.