USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

