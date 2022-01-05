USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 6,866.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Capri by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Capri by 93.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Capri by 36.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after buying an additional 200,868 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Capri by 19.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Capri by 51.3% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

CPRI stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

