USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

SITC opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

