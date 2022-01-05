USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 9,990 City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 112,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIO opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

