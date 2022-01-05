USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $94,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

