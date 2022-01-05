USDJ (USDJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.45 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $5.45 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.19 or 0.08050242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00076439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.55 or 0.99363159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007562 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

