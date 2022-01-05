Utrust (UTK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.67 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $168.69 million and approximately $37.67 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

