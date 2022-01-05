Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

UTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

UTZ opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 49,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $794,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,413 shares of company stock worth $5,291,696 in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

