Vabble Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Vabble has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $148,423.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vabble has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

