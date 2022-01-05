Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in December

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VLEEY stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

A number of research firms have commented on VLEEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

