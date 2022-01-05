Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 382 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $97.79 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

