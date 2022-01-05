Van ECK Associates Corp Has $710,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

