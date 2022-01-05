Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UHS. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

UHS stock opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

