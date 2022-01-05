Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 104.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 546,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.2% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

