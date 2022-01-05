Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Down 4.1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.08 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.63). Approximately 9,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 61,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.66).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market cap of £50.13 million and a P/E ratio of -36.15.

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £161,000 ($216,951.89). Also, insider Frank Nelson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($25,333.51).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

