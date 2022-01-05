Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $77,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

VCSH stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

