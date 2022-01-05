Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $227.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day moving average is $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

