Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

