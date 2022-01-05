Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

