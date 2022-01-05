Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.25

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 106123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.