Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of VND opened at GBX 192 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06. Ventus 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 127 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 192 ($2.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.23.
About Ventus 2 VCT
