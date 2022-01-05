Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VND opened at GBX 192 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06. Ventus 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 127 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 192 ($2.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.23.

About Ventus 2 VCT

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

