Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 540,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 400,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

