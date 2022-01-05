Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

