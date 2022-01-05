ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Up 6.4%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.11. 311,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,752,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.