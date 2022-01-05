Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Victory Capital worth $34,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

