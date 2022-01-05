Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,701,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.54. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.