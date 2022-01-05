Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adient by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

